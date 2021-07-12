GoDaddy Extends Major Events Partnership With BWF

Monday 11 February 2019

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is excited to announce that GoDaddy, the world's largest cloud platform dedicated to small, independent ventures, has extended its partnership with the Federation for another three years.

GoDaddy will continue as Official Partner of BWF Major Events, building upon its successful sponsorship of the TOTAL BWF Thomas and Uber Cup and TOTAL BWF World Championships in 2018.

The new partnership includes the following BWF Major Events:

2019

TOTAL BWF Sudirman Cup

TOTAL BWF World Championships

2020

TOTAL BWF Thomas and Uber Cup

2021

TOTAL BWF Sudirman Cup

TOTAL BWF World Championships

BWF Commercial Director Owen Leed said: "We’re extremely excited to partner with GoDaddy again. BWF sees this as an exciting opportunity to elevate and boost the standing of our Major events.

"This partnership provides great stability for BWF, with the opportunity for us to pursue new initiatives globally to further promote badminton. With GoDaddy’s global reach we’re very much looking forward to this collaboration."

GoDaddy offers an integrated suite of products for small business owners and entrepreneurs, ranging from domain names, hosting and website building, to email marketing, security protections and an online store.

GoDaddy also provides 24/7 local customer support to help guide customers in the growth of their venture, and to find the tools that best meet their needs.

"The BWF audience matches GoDaddy’s target audience – hard-working people pursuing their dreams," said Roger Chen, GoDaddy Senior Vice President APAC Region.

"GoDaddy’s integrated suite of online tools designed for small business owners and entrepreneurs can help them get online and grow their venture."

The deal was negotiated by BWF’s long-term commercial partner, Infront Sports and Media.

