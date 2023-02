Una oportunidad única para formar parte de la historia

The athletics legend confirmed that this will be his last year and he won't be in Paris 2024. “The London Marathon is a special event for me and I can't wait to experience it for myself,” said the four-time Olympic medalist.

The IOC remarked that the reopening to Russian and Belarusian athletes does not include the removal of sanctions against States and Governments

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) released a statement on Tuesday in which it insisted that sanctions against the States of Russia and Belarus and their respective Governments “are not negotiable”. The reaffirmation of this decision, which had already been taken unanimously in December, came in response to complaints from the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), who asked that his country's athletes be able to compete with a flag and anthem.