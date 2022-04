Acciones de Putin van contra el espíritu del deporte afirma Yasuhiro Yamashita quien dice no ser tan buen amigo del líder ruso “como muchos piensan”

Canadian Charles Hamelin calls it a career at Montreal World Championships

Decorated international speed skater takes home bronze on ‘home ice’ in final race of his career

Nice trade-in for Russian Olympic medal winners: No cars but plenty of cash

Russian Olympic Committee athletes who won a medal in Beijing 2022 won’t receive cars like in years past

Jamaican bobsleigh legend Stokes seeks IBSF vice-presidency

Four-time Olympian and current chief executive officer of the Jamaican Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation Nelson Christian Stokes will be nominated by his federation for IBSF elections to be held in July

Australian state of Victoria will host 2026 Commonwealth Games

The competition will be the first regional Commonwealth Games and will be spread across five cities

How do you solve a problem like Russia? Luge struggles to find a solution following Extraordinary Congress and “unsatisfactory” legal situation

An “unsatisfactory” legal situation, an indecisive vote, and calls for a boycott published by the international federation whose own events were targeted, highlight an extraordinary week of events for the FIL