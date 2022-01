DETRÁS DE ESCENA: Los “años chinos” llegan a su fin en un mes, pero la herencia para el mundo olímpico ya está clara

BEHIND THE SCENES: The “Chinese years” come to an end in a month, but the legacy for the Olympic world is already clear

Those years had a decisive influence on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and on the two presidents who had to manage Juan Antonio Samaranch’s legacy.

Australian Open’s decision to remove Peng Shuai t-shirts and banners widely criticized

Tennis legend and former Australian Open champion Martina Navratilova calls the decision “pathetic”

FISU flag raised in Lake Placid as Adirondack community prepares to host 2023 Winter Universiade

Following a less than traditional handover in Torino, the FISU flag made its way to Lake Placid where it was raised in anticipation of the 2023 Winter Universiade.

Bob Costas has harsh criticism for IOC ahead of Beijing Games

The former Olympic TV host called out the IOC for returning to China as Olympic host

Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia questionable for Beijing Games after crash

Italian ski racer sustains injuries in World Cup Super-G crash on the 1956 Olympic course in Cortina d’Ampezzo. She hopes to rehabilitate in time to compete in China.