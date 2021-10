ATR Extra: el teqball se va a Hollywood con Luka Pilic como estrella en el clasificatorio para el Campeonato del Mundo de Estados Unidos

“Mixed Zone” podcast: Spectators are back for the Beijing Winter Games, while there is confirmation the fix was in for boxing at Rio 2016

“Mixed Zone”, in English and Spanish, is a new weekly podcast with the information and analysis of world sport that can only be found at Around the Rings.

“Zona Mixta”, el podcast en español de Around the Rings: una entrevista con Theresa Zabell y las razones de que la vela olímpica esté en peligro

En una nueva edición de “Zona Mixta”, la dos veces oro olímpico explica con el conocimiento técnico propio de una campeona la situación actual de uno de los deportes más tradicionales de los Juegos.

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya investigation enters new phase as Athletics Integrity Unit steps in

World Athletics and the International Olympic Committee will continue to investigate the incident involving the Belarusian sprinter through the AIU.

ATR Extra: Teqball goes Hollywood with Luka Pilic the star at the U.S. World Championships qualifier

Pilic will be chasing a world championship in men’s singles, doubles, and mixed doubles after his performances in California.

FIFA’s bet is very clear: a wave of prior support so that the IOC, UEFA and CONMEBOL cannot refuse to discuss the idea of the World Cup being held every two years

There are times when soccer politics is quite simple: a good part of FIFA’s strategy is exposed on its website, for all to see.