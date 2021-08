Refugee Paralympic Team swimmer Abbas Karimi to be the only Afghan at Tokyo 2020

A Cuban refugee and former U.S. Paralympic swimmer will be the chef de mission for the team, which will open the parade of delegations on Aug. 24.

Nadador Abbas Karimi del Equipo Paralímpico de Refugiados será el único afgano en Tokio 2020

Una refugiada cubana y ex nadadora paralímpica de EE.UU será la Jefa de Misión del EPR que abrirá el desfile de delegaciones el 24 de agosto

Commonwealth Games Federation appoints Katie Sadleir as its new CEO

Sadleir will leave her role as World Rugby’s general manager of women’s rugby, where she made considerable strides in developing the women’s game worldwide.

Athletes’ village opens, state of emergency in Japan extended with one week to go to Paralympics

The entire Paralympics will now be held under a state of emergency and with almost no spectators as covid infections remain on the rise.

Controversy in Mexico over 84th place in Tokyo 2020 and calls for a “joint strategy” three years before Paris

COM President Carlos Padilla considers necessary a “reengineering of the sport” and regrets the departure of coaches such as Oscar Salazar who gave two bronze medals to Egypt in taekwondo.