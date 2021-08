EE.UU a la final del beisbol olimpico y cubanoamericano Eddy Alvarez se convierte en sexto atleta de la historia olímpica con medallas de verano e invierno

Alvarez es también el tercer deportista de EE.UU con preseas en los dos Juegos Olímpico y confía en ganar la medalla de oro contra Japón este sábado

U.S. to Olympic baseball final as Cuban-American Eddy Alvarez becomes sixth athlete in Olympic history with summer and winter medals

Alvarez, the third U.S. athlete with medals in both Olympic Games, and the United States go for gold against Japan on Saturday.

No Youth Olympic Games, says Richard Pound: “It’s a very nice holiday for some very nice kids, but it adds nothing to the international sports structure”

In the second and final part of the Canadian’s interview with Around the Rings, the former WADA president recalls how Juan Antonio Samaranch cheated North Korea and how overnight he had to learn the business of television.

Karate Day Ahead – A heated battle for gold expected in all three events

Men’s kumite 75 kg, women’s kumite 61 kg and men’s kata will be contested on August 6th, the second day of Olympic competition

Karate’s first Olympic champions crowned as the sport makes its debut in Tokyo

Sandra Sanchez Jaime of Spain wins karate’s first Olympic gold medal in the women’s kata event