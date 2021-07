“Tokio 2020 nos dio la mejor instalación en la historia del surf. ¡Y va a haber olas! No lo puedo creer”: Aguerre, presidente de la ISA, insomne en Japón

ATR's Ed Hula hosts this daily podcast on the Tokyo Olympics. Today's guest is IOC member Craig Reedie who led the IOC Commission that evaluated the Tokyo bid for the 2020 Olympics, eight years ago.

Japan claims first gold medal of Tokyo 2020 on the judo tatami while Kosovo denies the hosts an opening day double

The world’s elite judoka were back doing what they do best at the sport’s spiritual home for the first day of the judo event