Con Brisbane 2032, los Juegos regresan al país que ama al deporte

The Queensland capital succeeds Melbourne 56 and Sydney 2000 as Olympic host city. The Games will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2032.

Giovanni Malagò: “Thomas Bach was a giant, a phenomenon in the defense of the Games”

In an interview with Around the Rings, the president of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) analyzed the situation of Tokyo 2020 in the face of the pandemic: “It is impossible to understand this if you are not Japanese. That is the truth”