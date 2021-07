El presidente que se lamenta no haber elegido ser zurdo: el COI recuerda los 45 años del oro olímpico de Thomas Bach

The president who regrets not having chosen to be left-handed: the IOC remembers the 45th anniversary of Thomas Bach’s Olympic gold medal

“I don’t know until today whether I’m a left handed or a right hander”, says the German, a successful fencer in his young years

Eddy Álvarez, the “American dream” that came true one night in Tokyo

The baseball player and US flag-bearer was born in Miami, but his parents and grandparents are Cuban. His history has many surprises: he could be the third winter and summer Olympic medalist in history.

At the start of the Tokyo Games, relations between the United States and WADA remain tenuous

In the latest test for WADA’s leadership, the White House withheld funding this week from the anti-doping agency to protest a lack of governance reform.

Eddy Álvarez, el “sueño americano” que se hizo realidad en una noche en Tokio

El beisbolista abanderado de Estados Unidos nació en Miami, pero sus padres y abuelos son cubanos. Su historia está repleta de sorpresas: podria ser el tercer medallista olímpico invernal y de verano de la historia

“Tokyo Report” podcast debuts: behind the scenes of an unprecedented Games

Ed Hula, with his deep knowledge of the Olympic world, will analyze Tokyo 2020 on a daily basis in an unmissable podcast: key figures from the sports scene in an in-depth dialogue to better understand what is happening. And what will happen. Only on Around the Rings.