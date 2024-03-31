The United States is preparing a Dream Team in search of the eighth consecutive gold medal in Paris

From April 3 to 5, in Cleveland, evaluations will continue for Paris 2024 (USA Basket)

Women’s basketball from the United States will go to Paris 2024 in search of extending its enormous dominance in the Olympic Games and for that reason it will bring a true Dream Team to the French capital, which will continue its preparation at the Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Fourteen players will be part of the training camp from April 3 to 5, and the presence of Diana Taurasi stands out, who would go to Paris at the age of 42 and in search of the sixth gold medal after those won in Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Brittney Griner, who won gold in 2016 and 2020, is another of the figures in the United States national team, who has seven others with Olympic experience among those called up: Ariel Atkins (2020), Chelsea Gray (2020), Jewell Loyd (2020), Breanna Stewart (2016, 2020), A’ja Wilson (2020), Kelsey Plum (2020, 3x3) and Jackie Young (2020, 3x3).

14 athletes, including 9 Olympians, will be in attendance at 🇺🇸 #USABWNT training camp in Cleveland April 3-5! 👊 pic.twitter.com/o2l25qZe3i — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) March 28, 2024

Eight of the 14 cited for the evaluations in Cleveland were part of the selected world champion in 2022: the above-mentioned Atkins, Gray, Loyd, Plum, Stewart and Wilson are joined by Shakira Austin and Sabrina Ionescu.

The list of 14 is completed by Aliyah Boston, Rhyne Howard and Caitlin Clark, whose presence at the camp will depend on the University of Iowa’s status in the NCAA Tournament. All those called up will be led by Cheryl Reeve, the coach of the United States national team.

The United States won the gold medal since Los Angeles 1984 with the exception of Barcelona 1992, where the Unified Team was crowned. In Paris 2024, he will join Group C together with Belgium (he won in the Olympic Qualifying Championship), Germany and Japan.