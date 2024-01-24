Groups confirmed for field hockey in Paris 2024

India has won eight gold medals and a total of 13 medals in the history of the Olympic Games. Credit. FIH

After the Pre-Olympic Games in Valencia, India and Oman, field hockey defined the last qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the International Federation (FIH) confirmed the groups for the big event in the French capital, which were established according to the ranking.

For women, Belgium, Spain and Great Britain ranked in Valencia, while Germany, the United States and Japan won in India. The six countries joined France (organizer), Australia, the Netherlands, China, Argentina, and South Africa (continental champions).

The Netherlands, champion in Tokyo 2020 and gold medal in three of the last four editions, will be part of Group A together with Belgium, Germany, Japan, China and France; meanwhile, in Group B there will be Australia, Argentina, Great Britain, Spain, the United States and South Africa.

In addition to the Netherlands, which was established in Los Angeles 1984, Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Tokyo 2020, the other Olympic champions present in Paris will be Australia (Seoul 1988, Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000), Spain (Barcelona 1982), Germany (Athens 2004) and the United Kingdom (Rio 2016).

In men’s qualifying, Belgium, Spain and Ireland qualified in the Valencia Olympic Qualifying Championship, and Germany, Great Britain and New Zealand qualified in Oman. These six teams will join the organizer France and the continental champions Netherlands, India, Australia, Argentina and South Africa.

In Group A there will be the Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Spain, France and South Africa; while in Group B will be Belgium (defending the title), India, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand and Ireland.

India dominates the Olympic Games, winning eight titles (Amsterdam 1928, Los Angeles 1932, Berlin 1936, London 1948, Helsinki 1952, Melbourne 1956, Tokyo 1964 and Moscow 1980) and a total of 13 medals, while the other Olympic champions in Paris will be Great Britain (London 1908 -like England-, Antwerp 1920 and Seoul 1988), Germany (Munich 1972, Barcelona 1982, Beijing 2008 and London 2012), the Netherlands (Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000), New Zealand (Montreal 1976), Australia (Athens 2004), Argentina (Rio 2016) and Belgium (Tokyo 2020).

The format of field hockey in Paris 2024 will be the same as in the last edition: the first four from each zone will go to the quarterfinals and the crosses will be defined by the positions (the first will play against the fourth in the other zone and the second will face the third).

The tournament will begin on July 27 and will end on August 9 with the women’s final, while the male champion will be defined the day before. The setting will be the legendary Yves-du-Manoir, who hosted the opening and closing ceremonies at the Paris 1924 Games, athletics and football, among other sports.