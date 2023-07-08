Sheik Talal elected President of OCA: a new era for Asian sports

(AP Photo/Gustavo Ferrari, File)

BANGKOK, July 8 - The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) announced its new president at the 42nd OCA Congress held in Bangkok on Saturday. Sheikh Talal Fahad Al-Sabah emerged as the elected president, receiving 24 out of the 44 votes cast. His opponent, Husain Al-Musallam, the OCA director general and president of World Aquatics from Kuwait, garnered 20 votes.

Sheikh Talal, aged 58, comes from a sporting background. He is the son of Sheikh Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who served as the first OCA president from 1982 to 1990. Additionally, he is the younger brother of Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Sabah, the previous OCA president who led the organization from 1991 to 2021.

Sheikh Talal has been an active member of the OCA since 2007, contributing to various committees and boards. He served as the chair of the OCA Rules Committee and as a member of the OCA Executive Board, gaining valuable insights into the organization’s operations and the challenges faced in Asian sports.

Emphasizing the motto “One Asia, One Family,” Sheikh Talal aims to promote unity among Asian nations during his presidency. His proposed agenda includes a focus on good governance, financial sustainability, a comprehensive development plan for sports and activities, educational programs, and the delivery of high-quality Asian Games.

Husain Al-Musallam, Sheikh Talal’s opponent in the election, is the current OCA director general and president of World Aquatics from Kuwait. While Al-Musallam did not secure the presidency, his extensive experience in sports administration and his role within the OCA are valuable assets to support Sheikh Talal’s vision and advance the OCA’s objectives. In recognition of his contributions, Al-Musallam was elected by acclamation as the life honorary vice president of the OCA.

In his new role as president, Sheikh Talal will have the immediate responsibility of overseeing the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. His leadership will play a crucial role in organizing and executing the games, facilitating cultural exchange, and encouraging healthy competition among participants.

Sheikh Talal’s presidency ushers in a new era for the OCA, with a focus on strengthening ties between member countries, nurturing young talents, and creating a sustainable sports ecosystem in Asia. The OCA aims to uphold values such as good sportsmanship, respect, and friendship, contributing to societal betterment and acting as a unifying force.

With his extensive background in sports administration, Sheikh Talal is well-equipped to lead the OCA. His strategic approach, coupled with his commitment to unity and inclusivity, positions him to make a significant impact on Asian sports.

Sports enthusiasts across Asia look forward to witnessing the positive changes that Sheikh Talal’s presidency will bring. His dedication, experience, and emphasis on development and unity provide an optimistic outlook for the future of the Olympic movement in Asia.

As Sheikh Talal assumes his role as president, the OCA enters a new phase, poised to unite the continent, promote cultural exchange, and nurture the next generation of athletes. The international sports community eagerly awaits the developments that will unfold under his leadership.