El Salvador hosted the 2023 ISA World Surfing Games show: qualifiers for Paris and world champion title for Mexico and Brazil

New Zealanders Saffi Vette and Billy Stairmand with ISA President Fernando Aguerre

The 2023 ISA World Surfing Games was held from May 30 to June 7 in El Salvador and the competition awarded eight places (four for women and four for men) for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

More than 250 surfers were present on the beaches of La Bocana and El Sunzal, where the best finishers from Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania earn tickets to the Olympic Games: the places went to France, South Africa, Japan and New Zealand.

France had already assured its presence because it is the organizing country but, unlike other sports, it could have this benefit if it did not achieve its classification by another way, something that Vahiné Fierro and Kauli Vaast achieved in El Salvador.

The African quota went to South Africans Sarah Baum and Jordy Brown, the Asian quota went to the Japanese Shino Matsuda and Kanoa Igarashi, while New Zealanders Saffi Vette and Billy Stairmand obtained the ticket reserved for Oceania.

Japan's Shino Matsuda qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

America, for its part, will have its Olympic qualifier at the Pan American Games that will be held in Santiago de Chile from October 20 to November 5 of this year. The champion of each branch will be in Paris 2024.

Mexico’s Alan Cleland and Brazil’s Tatiana Weston-Webb became world champions at the 2023 ISA World Surfing Games, while Peru won the team event.

Cleland won the gold medal by winning the final with a score of 18.23, while the podium was completed by Peruvians Lucca Mesinas (16.17) and Miguel Tudela (14.96) and fourth was Japan’s Kanoa Igarashi (14.80).

Weston-Webb, meanwhile, won the women’s event with a score of 15.00 and was followed by Canadian Erin Brooks (14.36) and France’s Johanne Defay (13.54) and Vahine Fierro (12.30).

In the team event, Peru won with a total of 3253 points and repeated what was achieved in 2016 in Costa Rica; second place went to France (3230) and Brazil (2937) finished in third place. The world champions were Lucca Mesinas, Miguel Tudela, Alonso Correa, Sol Aguirre, Daniella Rosas and Arena Rodríguez.

Peru became world champion in the 2023 ISA World Surfing Games team event

Surfing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will have the peculiarity that it will be held in Tahiti and the powerful waves of Teahupoo await the presence of 24 men and 24 women.

The sport made its debut in Tokyo 2020 and the first Olympic champions were the Brazilian Ítalo Ferreira and the American Carissa Moore, who is currently the dominator of the 2023 WSL Championship Tour. Griffin Colapinto, also from the United States, leads a circuit among men that will give the best the ticket to Paris 2024.