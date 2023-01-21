Moongcho, a snowball, Gangwon 2024′s mascot

Gangwon 2024 is 1 year away.

The fourth edition of the Winter Youth Olympic Games will be held in Gangwon, South Korea, and one year away from the start, the mascot was revealed at a ceremony that took place at the Yongpyong resort in PyeongChang.

Moongcho is the name chosen for the Gangwon 2024 mascot and derives from the Korean word Moongchida, which means to bring together various thoughts and powers. The presentation included honorary ambassadors Yuna Kim (Olympic figure skating champion in Vancouver 2010) and Yeri Kim (bronze medal in Breaking at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires 2018).

Moongcho was born after a snowball fight between Soohorang and Bandabi, who were the mascots of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

1 year to go until the Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024 🎉

— Gangwon2024 (@gangwon2024) January 19, 2023

“While each snowball has a unique shape, they all share the common value that they are made of snow and in the same way the young athletes of Gangwon 2024 can come together and share their dreams while growing together through YOGs. There are no winners or losers in snowball fights, and Moongcho encourages everyone to embrace every moment and enjoy games based on the value and spirit of YOG,” explains Olympics.

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said that “the presentation of the mascot is always an important milestone” and commented that “with just one year to go, we can be sure that the world’s young people will have an exceptional experience in Gangwon”.

“The Organizing Committee built on the legacy of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics, named inspiring ambassadors and created a young and enthusiastic team that will make athletes feel at home. We can expect a truly great Winter Youth Olympic Games, with great sporting performances in the Olympic spirit of solidarity and peace,” said Bach.

💌A congratulatory message has arrived from IOC president Thomas Bach to celebrate #1yeartogo until the #Gangwon2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games.



— Gangwon2024 (@gangwon2024) January 19, 2023

A group of young people from South Korea submitted different designs in a national competition, the seven best were chosen and worked together with the people who designed the mascots for PyeongChang 2018. The winner was Park Su-yeon, a visual design student who was inspired by seeing the snowy landscapes of popular Gangwon storybooks in her local library.

“The Winter Youth Olympic Games are a gathering of young people from all over the world to enjoy a festival through sports, and I immediately thought it was a snowball fight,” Park explained.

Presentation of the mascot for Gangwon 2024.

As will the nearly 2000 athletes between the ages of 15 and 18 who will participate in Gangwon 2024, from January 19 to February 1, Moongcho is wearing glasses and a scarf.

The first edition of the Winter Youth Olympic Games was held in 2012 in Innsbruck (Austria), then Lillehammer 2016 (Norway) arrived and the last was Lausanne 2022 (Switzerland). The countdown to Gangwon 2024 is already underway.