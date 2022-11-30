Ticket sales for Paris 2024 begin: there will be 10 million available

Tickets for Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

From December 1 to January 31, the first stage of purchasing tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games opens and this initial process consists of registering to participate in a lottery, as announced by the organization.

“The first phase is simply stating that you want to buy,” explained Tony Estanguet, president of Paris 2024, and stressed that the nearly 10 million locations that will be put up for sale will be “the largest number for a sporting event”.

Those interested should register during the next two months at https://tickets.paris2024.org and those selected will be able to purchase their tickets from February 15 to March 15. Once inside the virtual point of sale, people will have 48 hours to put together their “Make Your Games” package, which will allow them to attend three sessions of any of the sports in the program (except surfing, which will take place in Tahiti). Each account can purchase a maximum of 30 tickets.

“We want Paris 2024 to be the first Games open to all and we are fully dedicated to making this concept a reality,” said Estanguet and acknowledged: “We are very excited about the prospect of Paris sharing its iconic places and emblematic venues with the public, who feel the emotion and magical atmosphere that full stadiums will provide.”

Paris 2024 aims to make “Games accessible and affordable”. The first million tickets will be sold for 24 euros and half of all the seats will cost 50 euros. Meanwhile, the organization will finance some 100,000 that will be allocated to people with disabilities, in situations of exclusion, students, young people, etc. The goal is to “give access to those who are not usually at the Olympic Games”.

A second phase to purchase seats for the Olympic Games will open from March to May 2023, again with the registration for a drawing, but in this case those selected will be able to purchase an individual ticket and not the packages available in the process that begins this Thursday, December 1.

The organization announced that tickets for the Games will be sold digitally and from a single official platform, which will be the Paris 2024 website.

The Olympic Games will take place in emblematic places in Paris. For example, the Place de la Concorde will have basketball or skate games; judo will be held on the Champ de Mars, beach volleyball will be played on the esplanade of the Eiffel Tower and equestrian competitions will be held in the gardens of Versailles. Roland Garros and the French State will also open their doors to Paris 2024.