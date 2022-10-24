FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 mascot revealed

Soccer Football - 2023 Women's World Cup Draw - Aotea Centre, Auckland, New Zealand - October 22, 2022 2023 Women's World Cup official mascot Penguin Tazuni and performers after the draw ceremony REUTERS/Shane Wenzlick

Earlier this year, FIFA unveiled La’eeb as the Official Mascot of the FIFA 2022 World Cup, kicking off in Qatar next month.

La’eeb meet Tazuni.

Tazuni was named the Official Mascot of The FIFA Women’s World Cup, taking place in July and August 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.

Who or what is Tazuni you say?

Tazuni is a 15-year-old midfielder, who fell in love with football after playing the game on the beach one day, according to FIFA.

Soccer Football - 2023 Women's World Cup Draw - Aotea Centre, Auckland, New Zealand - October 22, 2022 2023 Women's World Cup official mascot Penguin Tazuni and performers after the draw ceremony REUTERS/Shane Wenzlick

She’s also a penguin based on the Eudyptula minor species, endemic to New Zealand, with the closely related Eudyptula novaehollandiae species common to both Australia and New Zealand.

The name Tazuni comes from a combination of “Tasman Sea” and “unity”

“Tazuni stands for everything which makes the Women’s World Cup unique, and her story will resonate with millions of young fans around the world,” FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said.

“We look forward to her playing a starring role in the tournament and helping to inspire the next generation as we continue to take women’s football and the FIFA Women’s World Cup Beyond Greatness.”

FIFA opted to go with one mascot to unite Australia and New Zealand. Tazuni was born in the Tasman Sea which connects both Australia and New Zealand.

FIFA believes Tazuni will inspire the next generation of female footballers around the world.

“Tazuni is the perfect mascot for this tournament, exemplifying all that is positive about the biggest women’s football event ever staged, and our sport-obsessed host nations who are ready to welcome the world,” Sarai Bareman, FIFA’s Chief Women’s Football Officer said.

“Like millions of youngsters worldwide, football is how Tazuni expresses herself, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 will provide inspiration for a new generation of football fans and participants from across the globe.”