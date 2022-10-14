Indonesia Football Federation, FIFA and Asian Football Confederation form task force to address stadium tragedy

FILE PHOTO: A man kneels at the Lion Statue of Kanjuruhan Stadium as he pays his condolences for the victims of a riot and stampede following a soccer match between Arema vs Persebaya Surabaya in Malang, East Java province, Indonesia, October 4, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. INDONESIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN INDONESIA./File Photo

In the aftermath of one of the worst football stadium tragedies in the history of the sport, the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI), along with the sport’s governing body FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), have launched a task force to improve stadium safety in Indonesia.

At least 131 people were killed the night of October 1 during a domestic Liga 1 match between rivals Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium in East Java. More than 300 people were injured.

A stampede began after police fired tear gas when fans came onto the pitch after the home team Arema FC lost to Persebaya Surabaya. This resulted in a panic and caused fans to rush for the exits. Using tear gas to control crowds is a strict violation of FIFA safety regulations. Six people, including police officers and match organizers have been arrested in the weeks following the tragedy.

Hindu people take part in the ritual tradition of Pangruwating Bumi Kanjuruhan at Kanjuruhan Stadium to pray for the victims of a riot and stampede following a soccer match between Arema vs Persebaya Surabaya in Malang, East Java province, Indonesia, October 7, 2022.

On Thursday FIFA and AFC delegates met with Indonesian government officials and PSSI President Mochamad Iriawan in Jakarta to discuss the matter. The task force will review safety arrangement and look to restore confidence in Indonesia’s ability to host future events.

All Liga 1 domestic matches were suspended after the tragedy. The league has yet to restart. Indonesian President Joko Widodo said all matches will be suspended until an investigation is finished. Arema FC will not be allowed to host any home matches.

“This meeting is not an investigation but rather an initiation of assistance to transform and advance Indonesia football, especially with the help and support of safety and security experts from FIFA and the AFC,” said Iriawan.

“We believe that, through the joint efforts of all stakeholders, together we will recover stronger to ensure Indonesia is a safe place for football and capable of hosting major international events.”

Indonesian President Joko Widodo meets victims of a riot and stampede following a soccer match between Arema vs Persebaya Surabaya in Malang, East Java province, Indonesia October 5, 2022.

The AFC has publicly stated they are willing to assist in anyway to prevent future incidents from happening.

Indonesia is scheduled to host the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2023 and is one of three countries bidding to host the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. FIFA has not commented if they will strip Indonesia of their U-20 World Cup hosting rights.