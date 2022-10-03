Tragedy strikes in Indonesia as soccer riot claims 125 lives

A damaged car is pictured following a riot after the league BRI Liga 1 football match between Arema vs Persebaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, East Java province, Indonesia, October 2, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Vicki Febrianto/ via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. INDONESIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN INDONESIA.

An unthinkable tragedy occurred in Indonesia when at least 125 people were killed and many more injured after a football match.

It happened at Kanjuruhan Stadium in East Java Saturday night after Arema lost to their rivals Persebaya Surabaya.

Fans of the losing side stormed the pitch, causing local police to fire teargas, leading to a panic. Many people were crushed to death when fans ran to a single exit.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino called the tragedy, “a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension.” He further said, “the football world is in a state of shock.”

Arema FC players and officials put petals on a monument as they pay condolence to the victims of the riot and stampede following a soccer match between Arema vs Persebaya, outside the Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java province, Indonesia, October 3, 2022.

Kanjuruhan Stadium has a seating capacity of 38,000 but Saturday night there were 42,000 tickets issued for the match, according to ministry officials.

“We had anticipated the large numbers and suggested that the game be held in the afternoon instead but it went on in the evening,” Indonesian Chief Security Minister Mahfud MD said in a post shared on his official social media accounts.

“Our proposals were not met.”

Arema FC players and officials react as they visit Kanjuruhan Stadium, after a riot and stampede following a soccer match between Arema vs Persebaya in Malang, East Java province, Indonesia, October 3, 2022.

Indonesia President Joko Widodo has ordered authorities to reevaluate all security and the police officers on duty during the match. He also suspended all Liga 1 matches. In addition, Arema FC is banned from hosting games for the rest of the season. The use of teargas is contrary to FIFA guidance and has been heavily criticized after the tragedy.

East Java police chief Nico Afinta said, “they went out to one point at the exit, then there was a buildup. In the process of accumulation there was shortness of breath, lack of oxygen.” He also said two police officers died in the stadium.

A riot police officer fires tear gas during riot after the league BRI Liga 1 football match between Arema vs Persebaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, East Java province, Indonesia, October 2, 2022.

Indonesia is scheduled to host the 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup and has also expressed interest in hosting the 2023 Asian Cup.

“Together with FIFA and the global football community, all our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, those who have been injured, together with the people of the Republic of Indonesia, the Asian Football Confederation, the Indonesian Football Association, and the Indonesian Football League, at this difficult time,” a statement from FIFA president Gianni Infantino read.