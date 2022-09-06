Bahamian sprinter Shavez Hart shot and killed outside a nightclub Saturday night

The Bahamas’ own Olympic sprinter Shavez Hart was shot and killed on Saturday following an altercation in a parking lot outside of a club in Mount Hope, Bahamas. Witnesses shared the verbal altercation turned physical and shortly thereafter, one of the men involved returned with a gun and shot Hart in the chest.

Bystanders told police Hart was not involved in the altercation. He was trying to break up the fight when he was shot. The Bahamian sprinter would have turned 30 today, but instead, friends, family and the Bahamas are mourning the loss of a stellar athlete and competitor.

Hart was the third fastest Bahamian to run the 100m with a personal best of 10.10 and the fourth fastest Bahamian to run the 200m with a personal best of 20.23. Hart competed for South Plains Junior College in Texas before transferring to Texas A&M University.

Hart was an eight-time Bahamian champion in the 100m and 200m which led him to represent his country on the biggest stage. At the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, Hart represented the Bahamas in the 100m and 200m, but unfortunately, did not make the finals in either event.

Bahamas Minister of Sports Mario Bowleg conveyed his condolences to Hart’s family. “It is with great sadness that I join the sporting fraternity in expressing heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Shavez Hart, Olympian,” he said in a statement.

Hart’s mother shared, “He was such a good son - very quiet and always helpful. He did a lot of work in the community and was always trying to give back. I will certainly miss him.”

The country’s prime minister, Philip Brave Davis, paid tribute to Hart and said, “On behalf of my family and the people of the Bahamas, I offer my heartfelt condolences to the family of Shavez Hart. As a country we are blessed to have had a great athlete to carry our flag around the world. Ann and I will keep the Shavez family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Hart leaves behind a wife and young son.