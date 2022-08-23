Carolyn Broderick set to become first female medical director of Australian Olympic Team

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Soccer Football - Men - Group C - Argentina v Australia - Sapporo Dome, Sapporo, Japan - July 22, 2021. Australia coach Graham Arnold REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Australia will look for success in the pool, bowl, and track at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. Inevitably, attempting such feats will open the team to the possibility of injury or other ailments. Nonetheless, athletes representing the Green and Gold can rest easy knowing they’ll do so under the watchful eye of Dr. Carolyn Broderick.

Broderick will serve as medical director for the Australian Olympic Team. Her appointment represents a historic first as she becomes the first woman to serve at the post.

FILE PHOTO: Ian Chesterman, Australia's head coach for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, at a news conference in Sydney, Australia, August 24, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

“We are very grateful to have this kind of expertise and experience available to us,” stated Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) President Ian Chesterman. “Dr. Broderick is exceptionally well qualified and understands the Olympic high-performance environment.”

Broderick previously served as medical director for the Australian Youth Olympic Team at Nanjing 2014 Summer Youth Olympics. She also supported the team from Down Under during the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics, when she served as deputy medical director.

“This is such a critical position for our team,” continued Chesterman. “We saw in Tokyo how the high level and detailed medical advice provided by Dr. David Hughes was fundamental to keeping our Australian Team free from COVID in a really complex environment.”

He added, “our athletes and sports can rest assured we have an exceptional person in Dr. Broderick to succeed Dr. Hughes in a role that oversees the team of medical professionals who will be on the ground in Paris looking after our Australian Team.”

What lies ahead for athletes, officials, spectators in Paris remains uncertain. With the COVID-19 pandemic robbing the international sports community of many certainties, Broderick’s guiding hand will certainly be appreciated by the Australian Olympic Committee.

“It’s a great privilege to be part of this team to ensure the health of each individual representing Australia in these challenging times,” said Broderick.

She will be launched head-first into the ever-evolving landscape of international sports as qualifications and preparations for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics begin in earnest.

Her appointment was ratified by the AOC last week, along with the appointment of Dr. Anik Shawdon to the AOC Medical Commission, and the reappointment of Miranda Menaspa to the AOC Medical Commission.

The three appointees will have just over 700 days to prepare for Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, which are set to begin on July 26, 2024.