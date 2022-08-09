Williams eyes retirement and looks forward to the “light at the end of the tunnel”

Aug 8, 2022; Toronto, ON, Canada; Serena Williams (USA) serves against Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP) in first round play in the National Bank Open at Sobeys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams is one of the greatest tennis players to ever walk across the court, but her playing days may be numbered. After winning 23 Grand Slam titles, she has made a name for herself not likely to be matched. It appears as though she is now recognizing that, as well, and at 40-years-old is staring down the lens of retirement.

Most recently, Williams played in the National Bank Open in Toronto and captured her first singles win in well over a year. She had taken almost a year off after Wimbledon 2021 and was very slowly returning to form making people wonder if she could ever get there.

The 407th ranked Williams was met by the 57th ranked Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain in the first round which Williams won 6-3, 6-4, but the win wasn’t what delivered the biggest shock value; it was the words Williams spoke following the match.

“I guess there’s just a light at the end of the tunnel. I don’t know, I’m getting closer to the light. Lately that’s been it for me. I can’t wait to get to that light.”

And what does that light represent for Williams? “Freedom. I love playing though, so it’s amazing. But I can’t do this forever. So sometimes you just want to try your best to enjoy the moments and do the best that you can.”

Aug 8, 2022; Toronto, ON, Canada; Serena Williams (USA) reacts after defeating Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP) in first round play in the National Bank Open at Sobeys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

It has been quite some time since Williams walked away with a win; dating back to the French Open in 2021 to be exact. In June, she lost in the first round of Wimbledon to Harmony Tan dashing hope from fans she would pick up her record-tying 24th Grand Slam title.

“I was happy to have a win,” she said. “It’s been a very long time. I forgot what it felt like.”

Following Wimbledon, Williams brushed off questions about retirement stating she was “motivated” to play in the U.S. Open.

“The U.S. Open was the place where I won my first Slam, it’s super-special. There’s definitely a lot of motivation to get better and play at home,” Williams had said.

With the U.S. Open only three weeks away, were Williams comments following her match a way to set up her retirement on U.S. soil? While no announcements have been officially made, signs are beginning to point to a farewell in New York.