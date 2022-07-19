India sports leader ditches IOC, federation and NOC roles

2022 Beijing Olympics - Opening Ceremony - National Stadium, Beijing, China - February 4, 2022. Flag bearer Arif Mohd Khan of India during the athletes parade at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Narinder Batra has surrendered his prestigious titles in Indian sport, bowing to legal and political pressures capped by a raid on his home Monday by government investigators seeking evidence of financial misappropriation.

“Searches were conducted today at offices of HI & IOA at Delhi; residential premises of the accused at New Delhi & Jammu which led to recovery of incriminating documents/records,” says a statement from investigators.

Batra resigned as president of the India Olympic Association (IOA), the International Hockey Federation and Hockey India. Batra will also vacate his International Olympic Committee (IOC) membership, tied to his post with field hockey. He submitted three handwritten resignation notes which carried the same brief message.

“Due to personal reasons, I submit my resignation from the post of IOC Member. Thank you for your support and guidance,” reads his note to IOC President Thomas Bach.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Hockey - Women - Bronze medal match - Britain v India - Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 6, 2021. Vandana Katariya of India celebrates with teammates after scoring. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

While Batra cites personal reasons for his resignations, he was already sidelined by a May ruling from the Delhi High Court that struck down Batra’s status as president for life of Hockey India. Losing that post meant he no longer had standing to lead either the international federation or the IOA. He was elected FIH president in 2016 and won a narrow reelection in 2020. He was elected to the IOC in 2019. India has one other IOC member, cricket executive Nita Ambani.

Batra ‘s term as IOA president was supposed to end December 2021, but he managed to postpone the elections. No word yet from the IOA on plans for a vote. Anil Khanna is serving as interim president.

The IOA will host the IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023, a first for India.

The IOA has also declared an interest in bidding for the Summer Olympics in 2036 and beyond.