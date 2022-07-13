A giraffe, Estonian sumo wrestler and the mayor create unusual trio at The World Games 2022

Birmingham, Alabama - Estonian sumo wrestler Eva-Maria Raudsepp will leave the “Magic City” with more than sporting experience. She can now claim to have met a giraffe in person.

The odd tale began towards the end of Raudsepp’s time in Birmingham. She had completed her competition in the women’s lightweight and openweight competitions in sumo, but still had some time left in the city before departing back to her native Estonia.

A release from organizers claimed Estonian attaché Carla Blakey, Ph.D., asked the young athlete if there’s anything she’d like to do before leaving Birmingham. It was then Raudsepp revealed her desire to see a giraffe.

Hoping to cure a bout of homesickness, Blakey did her best to make it happen. Unfortunately, the Birmingham Zoo was closed during the remainder of Raudsepp’s stay in the “Magic City.”

However, word of Raudsepp’s request had reached Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, and he was ready to create some magic of his own. He called Chris Pfefferkorn, CEO of the Birmingham Zoo, who arranged a private tour of Raudsepp.

The date came and it was time for “Magic City” to live up to its name. Raudsepp, who was joined by Woodfin, was introduced to Willow, one of the Birmingham Zoo’s giraffes.

A wish come true for Raudsepp, she was given the opportunity to feed Willow, receiving some licks of appreciation in return. The young Estonian commented, “it’s unbelievable that I am here. I’ve always wanted to see a giraffe. It is my favorite animal.”

It’s unclear what other encounters Raudsepp was treated to, but it’s clear she will leave Birmingham with plenty of fond memories.

Locals will certainly be jealous of Willow, who got a personal audience with Raudsepp. Sumo was one of the hottest tickets at the Games.







