Christine Mboma will miss World Championships due to injury

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Women's 200m - Medal Ceremony - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 4, 2021. Christine Mboma of Namibia poses with her silver medal REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

In the Track and Field world, African runners are typically more associated with long distance races than sprints. For Christine Mboma, however, sprints are where she thrives. Last year, Mboma burst onto the scene at just 18-years-old when she competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Not only did she compete, but she won silver in the 200m.

Going into the Olympics, Mboma was ranked No. 2 in the world in the 400m. Unfortunately, due to the testosterone cap in races longer than 200m, Mboma was ruled ineligible to race in the 400m so she dropped down to the 200m. Despite it not being her top race, she still managed to finish behind Elaine Thompson-Herah from Jamaica who ran the second-fastest time in history in Tokyo with a 21.53.

With the World Championships less than two weeks away, Mboma was one of those special athletes who fans would be tuning in to see. Unfortunately, that won’t be happening this year as Mboma has had to withdraw from the competition due to a torn muscle suffered in her most recent race.

On May 7, Mboma was competing in the Kip Keino Classic in Kenya when she pulled up clutching her thigh. Just a week prior, she recorded the third-fastest 200m time of 2022 with a 21.87 at the Gaborone International Meet in Botswana. Originally, Mboma’s medical team thought she would be ready to compete at the Commonwealth Games and World Championships, but that plan has clearly changed.

USA's Javianne Oliver (L) and Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce (C) runs ahead as Namibia's Christine Mboma (R) begins to stumble while competing in the women's 100m event during the Kip Keino Classic, part of the World Athletics Continental Tour 2022, at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi on May 7, 2022. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA / AFP)

“There’s actually a reason why the injury occurred and that is because of a growth plate in her left hip that they picked up wasn’t developed fully and that needs to be sorted out,” Mboma’s coach, Henk Botha shared. While the injury is certainly a setback, Botha went on to say, “The good news is that the medical staff say if they fix the hip, she can be even faster. I am excited and happy that we can get back to training and she can just be the wonderful Christine that she is on the track, running and enjoying life.”

Mboma is no stranger to the challenges life has thrown at her. She never knew her father and her mother died when she was very young leaving her to care for her siblings. The obstacles she has overcome prove that an injury is the last thing that will slow her down. While track fans around the world will have to miss out on watching her compete in Eugene, there is no doubt that she will be back in the near future.

“I want to keep running as fast as I can, and to keep enjoying competing with the best in the world. Each race is an opportunity for me to test myself and to get better,” Mboma stated. With the title of first Namibian female to win an Olympic medal fueling her, it is safe to say that although she may be down, she is certainly not out.