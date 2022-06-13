European Olympic Committees president Spyros Capralos urges European sports family to be a powerful, unifying force

EOC president Spyros Capralos and secretary general Raffaele Pagnozzi at the 51st EOC General Assembly in Skopje, North Macedonia (EOC)

Overseeing his first European Olympic Committees (EOC) General Assembly as president, Spyros Capralos called for the European sports family to be a stronger, unifying force within the Olympic Movement.

His message came following two days of dialogue, reports and updates in Skopje, North Macedonia, notably from Paris 2024, Milano-Cortina 2026 and the Krakow Malopolska 2023 European Games.

“We must carry forward what we have discussed here and continue to promote the use of sport as a vehicle for peace and non-discrimination,” Capralos said, addressing his EOC colleagues as the two-day General Assembly came to a close. “Even when the world is divided, sport can unite.

“The EOC will continue to be guided by the Olympic principles and values, and we are looking forward to the return of all athletes to the field of play once the circumstances allow, which is unfortunately not yet the case as stressed in Skopje by IOC President Thomas Bach.”

Noting next summer’s third edition of the European Games and Paris 2024 Olympics, the Greek EOC president and two-time Olympian in water polo added: “I hope you feel energized by what we have learned here in Skopje.”

The EOC family was welcomed and hosted in North Macedonia by the southeastern European country’s NOC President Daniel Dimevski, who was commended for their excellent organization of the event. Capralos congratulated North Macedonia on its 30th anniversary of independence and presented former NOC president Vasil Tupurkovski with a commemorative gift.

On the opening day of the two-day gathering of 48 European NOC’s, Capralos shared his gratitude to NOCs for their role in supporting the Ukrainian Olympic Community during the war. He noted the NOCs of Russia and Belarus would not be attending, as a one-off decision in the current exceptional context to protect the proper functioning of the General Assembly.

Capralos reflected upon the past year and ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. “There have been difficult moments, but plenty to celebrate and be proud of - I strongly believe that we are on the right path to achieve the goals we have set ourselves,” Capralos said. “We continue to pray for peace and hope to see the return of all athletes to the field of play – where the message of peace and unity is at its most powerful.”

European Olympic Committee leaders expressed their full support to National Olympic Committee of Ukraine president Sergey Bubka. International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Bach, in attendance in Skopje, and Bubka were thanked for for leading the solidarity efforts for Ukraine, while Europe’s NOCs vowed to further support Ukraine and promote a message of peace and unity through sport. Bach and Bubka also addressed colleagues citing the integral role sport plays for peace and unity across the globe.

With the third edition of the European Games headed to Krakow Malopolska next summer, coordination commission chairman Hasan Arat provided a progress report. His European Games update comes one month following the signing of the Host City and Region Contract, a procedure which was delayed considerably due to financial dispute between organizers and Polish government branches.

“We are making excellent progress with our partners in Poland, particularly after the major milestone of signing the Host City and Region Contract,” Arat informed.

“Poland has a long history of success in sport and I believe the European Games will help inspire the future generation of athletes to continue this legacy. There is still work to do but we are taking steps in the right direction every day.”

It was also announced the second edition of the ANOC World Beach Games, following Doha 2019, are on their way to the beautiful beaches of Bali, Indonesia. Additionally, the 2023 ANOC General Assembly will also be held in Bali.

ANOC secretary general Gunilla Lindbergh provided an update on ANOC activities, while highlighting the future edition of the organization’s World Beach Games brand. Prior to her report, Capralos presented Lindbergh with the EOC Order of Merit, the organization’s highest honor.

Serbian EOC Executive Committee member Djorde Visacki provided an update on progress pertaining to the EOC’s Agenda 2030 strategic roadmap for the future of the organization. Visacki, who is chair the working group, advised that the ExCo will continue to seek input from fellow NOC’s and feed it into the creation of the 2023-2026 action plan.

Celebrating North Macedonia’s 30th Anniversary, delegates enjoyed a Gala Dinner, with additional business being attended to over a glass of wine or two. Slovenian ski jumper Nika Prevc was announced as the recipient of the 7th Winter Edition of the Piotr Nurowski Prize, voted by the NOC’s as Europe’s Top Young Athlete. The 17-year-old ski jumper, whose best World Cup result is seventh, won two gold and one silver medal at the 2022 World Junior Championships in Zakopane, Poland.

Future European Olympic Committees business will take place at the 52nd EOC General Assembly, to be held in Istanbul, Turkey, in October 2023, while the 43rd EOC Seminar is slated for Olympia, Greece, September 30 – October 1, 2022.

