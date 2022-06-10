Future Olympic weightlifters are in the spotlight at the World Championships in León, Mexico

Colombian weightlifter Julieth Rodríguez is champion of the World Youth Weightlifting Championship / (Twitter: @ifwnet)

More than 200 youth from some 40 countries on five continents have gathered in an auditorium in the Mexican city of León to dream of the Los Angeles Olympic Games in six years.

Mexico will once again host a world championship of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) for the under-17-year-old category. In 2003, it hosted a world youth event in the city of Hermosillo. In 2016 in Mérida, Yucatán, a global student contest was sponsored by the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

The Mexicans will host this IWF event from June 11-18 amidst the recent excitement over their brilliant performance at the World Championships on the Greek island of Crete. Mexico garnered 15 medals placing second in the final draw behind Turkey (19) and finished above weightlifting powerhouses Armenia (14) and Ukraine (13).

The United States was fifth in the medal table with 13 medals (four gold, four silver and five bronze) to ratify the quality of the new generation of weightlifters in America, while Colombia took home 11 medals, Ecuador four (three golds) and Cuba with two.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Weightlifting - Women's 76kg - Medal Ceremony - Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Bronze medalist Aremi Fuentes of Mexico reacts. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

In León it will be the last World Cup event before the IWF Electoral Congress in two weeks.

The forum from which “a new IWF” should result will be June 25-26 in Tirana, Albania. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has insisted the election of the new IWF government will have a determining impact on whether or not to restore the discipline to the Olympic program after the Paris 2024 Games.

Some 140 candidates were endorsed by an independent Eligibility Determination Panel for various positions on the Executive Board, commissions and committees, after a long and several times delayed eligibility process.

Its new president will play a key role in this transformation. There are 11 candidates for the presidency including two women representing America, former IWF Interim President Ursula Papandrea and current USA Weightlifting President Paula Aranda.

The interim president of the IWF, Michael Irani, who is not nominated, described this electoral process as “transparent and well-defined” leading to a “new era” and with which the demands outlined by the IOC after the approval of a new Constitution are completed, to ensure governance reforms and introduce a “robust anti-doping procedures.”

For now, the Americas will celebrate the first of its two world championships starting this Saturday, while the second will be the World Seniors held in Colombia in December, the first qualifying weightlifting event for Paris 2024.

In 2023 Guadalajara, Mexico, will host the next Junior World Championship, and Havana will host a Grand Prix, scoring in the Olympic ranking.

The year 2024 Lima, Peru, will have the opportunity to organize the Under-17 World Cup in person, after the pandemic in November 2020 forced it to become a virtual competition at the last minute.

Eight months later America would achieve a historic performance in the Olympic Games when in Tokyo seven nations of the continent won 11 medals, including two gold medals by women: the Ecuadorian Neisi Najomes (76 kg) and the Canadian Maude Charron (64 kg).

