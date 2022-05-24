“The Olympics are the Holy Grail of the sport.” PSG star Mbappé eyes Olympic Gold in Paris

Soccer Football - Paris St Germain Press Conference - Paris, France - May 23, 2022 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe during the press conference REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

With the ink still drying on Kylian Mbappé's newly signed three-year deal with PSG, the Parisian native announced his club has cleared him to pursue his national team dream of pursuing an Olympic gold medal.

“I won’t let anything get in the way. I know where I’ll be for a part of the 2024 summer. Those Games are in France, those of the centenary. I always have dreamt about that!” he said on social media.

Last summer Paris Saint-Germain reportedly told the French Football Federation that Mbappé would not be released for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. PSG wanted rest for Mbappé, who had already participated with the national team during the EuroCup Championships.

Without Mbappé, the French side was unable to advance in Tokyo as it was eliminated in group play after losses to Mexico and Japan.

“[Tokyo 2020] was a goal, and I was quickly cut off, but Paris 2024 Games are a priority,” Mbappé said.

Although the exact details of Olympic rosters are yet to be released, it’s widely believed the men’s teams will feature three over-23 players as in years past. Mbappé will be 25 by the time the cauldron is lit at the Paris Games.

Mbappé would still need to be selected for one of the roster slots, but he has no doubts about wanting to suit up alongside the French Under-23 team.

Soccer Football - Paris St Germain Press Conference - Paris, France - May 23, 2022 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Paris St Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi pose with a shirt during the press conference REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

“It was while watching London 2012 that I realized the importance of this global competition,” Mbappé told L’Equipe. “The Games are the reference point for sport, the grail that all sportsmen and women want to compete at.”

“It’s an inner feeling as if it is my destiny to participate in this huge celebration in my city, in my country - 100 years after the last competition in France.”