Sweet deal! Hershey Company renews sponsorship with USOPC and will align with LA28

FILE PHOTO: Hershey's chocolate bars are shown in this photo illustration in Encinitas, California January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The iconic Hershey Chocolate brand is renewing their partnership with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), and will also be the LA28 Games’ first domestic food partner.

As part of the agreement, Hershey will support Team USA during the Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026 and LA28 Olympic Games.

“We’re proud our brands will continue to be a part of celebrations and the moments of goodness for both athletes and fans supporting Team USA through the LA28 Games,” said Vero Villasenor, Hershey vice president of confection. “We all share a passion and pride in celebrating our U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes.”

Varios productos de chocolate Hershey (Bloomberg / Luke Sharrett)

Hershey had previously partnered with the USOPC during the Rio de Janeiro 2016, PyeongChang 2018 and Tokyo 2020 Games.

Past ad campaigns have featured Simone Biles, Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky.



