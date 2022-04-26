IOC and Swiss Cycling Federation show their support for Ukrainian athletes

Athletes of the Team Ukraine march at the opening ceremonies of the Winter European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Vuokatti, Sotkamo, Finland March 20, 2022. Lehtikuva/Kimmo Rauatmaa via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. NOT FOR USE BY REUTERS THIRD PARTY DISTRIBUTORS. FINLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN FINLAND.

As the war in Ukraine is about to enter a fourth month, Ukrainian athletes training abroad still have not been able to travel home for safety reasons.

Over the weekend, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and Ukrainian Minister for Youth & Sport Vadym Guttsait visited Ukrainian athletes living and training in Switzerland.

President Bach and Minister Guttsait were joined at the UCI World Cycling Centre in Aigle, Switzerland, by Ukraine National Olympic Committee (NOC) President, IOC member and Olympic pole vault gold medalist Sergey Bubka.

“It was moving to meet and hear from the Ukrainian athletes who are affected by the terrible war in their country, said Bach. “There are dozens of cyclists and hundreds of Ukrainian athletes in other sports who can continue participating in international competitions through the help of the IOC and many stakeholders of the Olympic Movement like the UCI. I want to thank all of them.”

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games - Para Biathlon - Training - National Biathlon Centre, Zhangjiakou, China - March 3, 2022. Athletes of Ukraine during training

Bach, Guttsait and Bubka were welcomed at the World Cycling Centre by UCI President and IOC member David Lappartient.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is supported by Belarus, began on February 24, the IOC has set up a Solidarity Fund which has provided one million dollars in support of Ukrainian athletes displaced by the war.

In addition, the European Olympic Committees have provided funding of $500,000 as well. In total, more than $2M is being distributed to Ukrainian athletes.

