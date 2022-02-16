Mikaela Shiffrin will make Olympic history as she goes for a six-pack of events in Beijing

2022 Beijing Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Women's Downhill Training - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - February 12, 2022. Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States during training. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse SEARCH "OLYMPICS DAY 9" FOR BEIJING 2022 WINTER OLYMPICS EDITOR'S CHOICE, SEARCH "REUTERS OLYMPICS TOPIX" FOR ALL EDITOR'S CHOICE PICTURES TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Mikaela Shiffrin is poised to compete in a record six Alpine events, as she will now ski in the mixed team event on Saturday, February 19 she announced.

“I’m going to do the team event as well,” she said to EuroSport following the women’s downhill on Tuesday.

For Shiffrin, competing in all five Alpine skiing disciplines was her goal coming into these Games, but now she is set to go one better. The 26-year-old American will join Petra Vlhova of Slovakia as the only women to compete in a record six events. Vlhova accomplished her feat in PyeongChang 2018. She didn’t medal in any of the six events then, but did win gold in the women’s slalom in Beijing.

It has been a rough Olympics thus far for Shiffrin. She has placed outside the top-ten for the first time in her career, finished ninth in the Super G, and tallied two DNFs (did not finish) in her two slalom events.

Shiffrin looks to close out these Games in strong form, as she is the defending sliver medalist in the women’s combined event slated for Thursday.

The three-time Olympic medal winner will join teammates Paula Molten and Luke Winters in their quest for gold to close out the ski competition at Beijing’s Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center.