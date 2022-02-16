“It’s a trifecta of substances” Reports say Valieva test result reveals presence of three drugs, not just trimetazidine

Feb 15, 2022; Beijing, China; Kamila Valieva (ROC) in the women’s figure skating short program during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Capital Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Troubled figure skater Kamila Valieva actually had three substances in her system according to the New York Times and a document filed in her arbitration hearing.

Valieva tested positive for trimetazidine, a banned heart medication, on December 25, but Russian anti-doping officials said they weren’t aware of the result until last week.

Her sample also revealed the presence of two other heart medications, Hypoxen and L-carnitine, neither of which are on the banned list. Valieva even listed them on her doping control form.

“It’s a trifecta of substances, two of which are allowed, and one that is not,” said Travis Tygart, chief executive of the United States Anti-Doping Agency. Tygart suggested the benefits of the combination of the three drugs are “aimed at increasing endurance, reducing fatigue and promoting greater efficiency in using oxygen.”

FILE PHOTO: 2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Training Rink Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 12, 2022. Russian Olympic Committee coach Eteri Tutberidze talks to Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee during training. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel/File Photo

The Russian Olympic Committee teenager was cleared to continue skating in the Beijing Games, despite the positive test. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said, “preventing her from competing would cause irreparable harm in the circumstances.” Any medals won by Valieva in Beijing, which could be two golds, will be withheld pending the completion of the doping investigation against her.

It is not clear why a healthy 15-year-old athlete would be taking heart medication.

Valieva’s mother said her daughter had been taking Hypoxen due to “heart variations” while the presence of trimetazidine could be related to her grandfather taking the same medication. No explanation was given for the presence of L-carnitine.

The World Anti-Doping Agency and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency had no further comment on the Valieva situation.