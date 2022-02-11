No comment! Mikaela Shiffrin done speaking to the media after latest disqualification

2022 Beijing Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Women's Slalom Run 1 - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - February 9, 2022. Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States skis away after not finishing her run. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Mikaela Shiffrin is boycotting the media for the remainder of the Beijing Games and possibly longer, after her second straight disqualification.

She issued a statement through a U.S. Olympic spokesperson saying, “Mikaela, nor her mother and coach Eileen, will not be doing any media for the foreseeable future. Thank you for respecting her/their space right now.”

There has been a backlash from fans and fellow athletes over her treatment by NBC, after she missed a gate just seconds into the slalom competition and was disqualified.

Cameras lingered on Shiffrin for nearly a minute while she was sitting in the snow and trying to hold back tears, after missing a gate just seconds into her run.

While the camera was focused on her, NBC’s commentators called her result, “one of the biggest shockers in Alpine skiing history” and “way up there on the list of Olympics disappointments that you could ever imagine.”

2022 Beijing Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Women's Slalom Run 1 - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - February 9, 2022. Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States looks down at the finish line after not finishing her run. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The Twitter universe called NBC’s coverage “shameful” and “exploitive” and felt it echoed the network’s treatment of gymnast Simone Biles in Tokyo last summer.

NBC executive producer Molly Solomon defended the coverage, and said the network has nothing to apologize for.

“We have an obligation in that moment, as the broadcaster of the Olympic Games, to cover the moment,” she said to The Associated Press. “There’s no script when there’s a wipeout on the slopes or a fall in figure skating. We’re watching real people with real emotions in real time and we did everything we were supposed to do.”

“If Joe Burrow or Matthew Stafford sit on the sidelines 22 minutes after the Super Bowl on Sunday, you can bet the cameras are going to stay on them,” Solomon added.

“Women’s sports should be analyzed through the same lens as the men. The most famous skier in the world didn’t finish her two best events. We are going to show her sitting on the hill and analyze what went wrong. You bet we are.”

Shiffrin received plenty of support on Twitter from Biles and other Olympians past and present like 2010 gold medalist Lindsey Vonn and Norwegian skier Aleksander Kilde, Shiffrin’s boyfriend, who said “It’s part of the game and it happens. The pressure we all put on individuals in sports is enormous. Let’s give the same amount of support back…we are all just normal human beings.”