FEI and International Vaulting Officials Club strengthen relationship

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) and the International Vaulting Officials Club (IVOC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

The framework of the agreement formalizes the relationship between the two organizations and allows the IVOC to contribute more efficiently within the FEI framework.

“Officials play a vital role in the development and success of equestrian sports, and we are very happy our relationship with the Vaulting Officials, represented by the IVOC, has been reinforced. It will allow the Officials to engage formally in important consultation processes, such as rules revision, and to have their say in the future development of Vaulting around the world.” FEI President Ingmar De Vos said.

Vaulting became an equestrian discipline nearly 40 years ago and has played an important role in the development of the sport.

“This is an exciting new step in the relationship between the FEI and IVOC,” IVOC Chairwoman Karolina “Mimmi” Wickholm commented. “Our Club’s focus will be on ensuring good and fair working conditions for all Vaulting.”

“We look forward to working together with the FEI for the greater benefit of Vaulting and equestrian sport in general. The IVOC shares the FEI’s values and especially the dedication to the welfare of our most valuable team member – the horse – as well as the respect for all those engaged in the sport.”

The FEI is the world governing body for horse sport recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) which encompasses all Olympic sports of Jumping, Dressage and Eventing, as well as Driving, Endurance and Vaulting.

Equestrian as a sport has been part of the Olympic Movement since the 1912 Summer Games in Stockholm.