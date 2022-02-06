ANOC Executive Council stages hybrid meeting in Beijing

ANOC Acting President Robin Mitchell and ANOC Secretary General Gunilla Lindberg pictured during a hybrid meeting in Beijing. Photo provided by: ANOC

Members of the Executive Council of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) received key updates and reports during a hybrid meeting staged virtually and in Beijing on Sunday.

Acting ANOC President Robin Mitchell presented a report on Beijing 2022 from the perspective of National Olympic Committees (NOC). He is well versed on the business of Beijing 2022 and the interest of NOCs, as he attends the daily Beijing 2022 Coordination Commission meetings on behalf of the ANOC.

Commenting on the hybrid meeting of the Executive Council, Mitchell stated, “we are delighted to be able to host our Executive Council meeting here in Beijing on the occasion of the Olympic Winter Games.”

“We have 91 NOCs competing at Beijing 2022 and in the few days since the Games began, we have already been treated to some wonderful sporting performances. We are grateful to the IOC and Beijing 2022 Organising Committee for ensuring these Games can take place safely and we are sure it will prove to be a fantastic two-weeks of world-class competition.”

2022 Beijing Olympics - Speed Skating - Men's 5000m - National Speed Skating Oval, Beijing, China - February 6, 2022. Alexander Rumyantsev of the Russian Olympic Committee in action with Davide Ghiotto of Italy. REUTERS/Susana Vera

He added, “of course, we know that in these times of the pandemic there will be difficulties and at ANOC, we will continue to serve the NOCs and ensure any challenges are raised so they can be addressed and overcome.”

NOCs have already faced various pandemic related challenges in the build up and first few days of Beijing 2022. The U.S. Virgin Islands was left without a flagbearer at the opening ceremony after the island’s lone athlete, Katie Tannebaum, tested positive for Covid-19.

Covid-19 countermeasures also caused some controversy for the Comité Olympique et Interfédéral Belge (COIB), after a video plea for better isolation conditions posted by Belgian skeleton athlete Kim Meylemans went viral. Ultimately, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stepped in to clarify the situation, and rectify the issues faced by Meylemans.

Kim Meylemans tearful plea in Beijing

Beijing 2022 wasn’t the only topic of discussion at the Executive Council meeting however, with ANOC Secretary General Gunilla Lindberg delivering a report on the association’s work since its General Assembly in Crete last year. Lindberg stated, “ANOC has continued to work hard since our last meeting in Crete to support the NOCs and provide a number of programmes which will deliver real value.”

“We put together an extensive report based on the NOC feedback from Tokyo 2020 which we submitted to the IOC and will be used to help guide future Games. We have continued to press ahead with our Digital Accelerator Programme and sustainability programmes for the benefit of the NOCs. And ANOC representatives have attended IOC meetings in the preparations for Beijing 2022 to represent the voice of the NOCs.”

Other business included an update provided by James Macleod, IOC Director of NOC Relations and Olympic Solidarity, and a report on the ANOC Digital Accelerator Programme, which has provided NOCs with high-quality photos of Beijing 2022 that can be shared to social media.

Finally, an update on the association’s upcoming elections was provided by Michael Chambers of the ANOC Electoral Commission. The office of ANOC President will be on the posts up for election in November. NOCs have until July 21 to submit their nominations, with nominees being announced by ANOC no later than August 20.