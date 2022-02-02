Marco Balich will be creative director for flag handover during closing ceremony in Beijing

Marco Balich has been named the Creative Director of the Olympic flag handover from China to Italy during the closing ceremony of this year’s Beijing Games.
The ceremony marks the passage of the Games from the current host China to the 2026 host country Italy. The ceremony will take place on February 20.
Balich will be joined by Artistic Director Lida Castelli.
The Italian is no stranger to the Olympic Games, having served in the same role for the opening and closing ceremonies in Rio de Janeiro 2016, the closing ceremony of Sochi 2014, the opening and closing ceremony of Turin 2006 and several Paralympics as well.
