HOMENEWSESPAÑOL
Wednesday January 12, 2022
Recent HeadlinesBeijing 2022OpinionPodcasts
Articles

Dutch Olympians told to not bring any cellphones or laptops to Beijing

The Dutch Olympic Committee is worried about possible cybersecurity threats to their athletes and staff

Bradley Smith
By
Bradley Smith
January 12, 2022
Managing Editor | bradley.smith@aroundtherings.com
Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics – Opening ceremony – Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium - Pyeongchang, South Korea – February 9, 2018 - Jan Smeekens of the Netherlands carries the national flag. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics – Opening ceremony – Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium - Pyeongchang, South Korea – February 9, 2018 - Jan Smeekens of the Netherlands carries the national flag. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The Dutch Olympic Committee and Dutch Sports Federation (NOCNSF) have told their athletes and staff members to leave all personal electronic devices at home, before going to China for the Olympics. This would include all phones and laptop computers.

The reasoning for the request is to avoid any Chinese espionage or interference according to Dutch newspaper de Volkskrant.

NOCNSF spokesman Geert Slot said, “The importance of cybersecurity of course has grown over the years, but China has completely closed off its internet, which makes is a specific case.”

Dutch Olympians and staff members will be equipped with unused devices during their stay in China, in order to protect their personal data from potential hackers.

About 30 Dutch athletes are expected to compete in the Beijing Games.

TOPICS

ATHRBeijing 2022DutchNetherlandsNOCNSFcybersecurity

Recent Articles

Winter Sports World: Canadian Olympic champion leads Chinese bobsleigh team towards Beijing Games

Pierre Lueders assumed the role of head coach of the Chinese program in April 2018. The 1998 Olympic two-man bobsleigh champion is guiding China’s top pilots and pushers along an incremental learning curve to February 2022. Lueders on a possible Chinese Olympic medal: “It’s not impossible, that’s for sure”

Beijing 2022 organizers remain confident in COVID-19 countermeasures as fears of transmission grow

Organizers of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics continue to express their confidence in the systems put in place to control, and prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the Olympics, as athletes voice their concerns about the impact of the virus.

A Closer Look: This could’ve been an historical moment for Almaty, instead it’s turned into a tragedy

The bid to host the 2022 Winter Olympics came down to Beijing and Almaty, Kazakhstan

Tenista australiano se queja de que controles de covid-19 son laxos en el torneo, mientras Djokovic sigue siendo investigado

“No puedo creer que nadie se someta a las pruebas. Permiten que los jugadores entren en la cancha con pruebas rápidas en su habitación, vamos. No hay pruebas oficiales de PCR”, aseguró Bernard Tomic.

Australian tennis player complains of lax tournament controls as Djokovic remains under investigation

“I cannot believe nobody is getting tested. They are allowing players to come onto the court with rapid tests in their room”, said Bernard Tomic.