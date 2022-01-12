Dutch Olympians told to not bring any cellphones or laptops to Beijing

Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics – Opening ceremony – Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium - Pyeongchang, South Korea – February 9, 2018 - Jan Smeekens of the Netherlands carries the national flag. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The Dutch Olympic Committee and Dutch Sports Federation (NOCNSF) have told their athletes and staff members to leave all personal electronic devices at home, before going to China for the Olympics. This would include all phones and laptop computers.

The reasoning for the request is to avoid any Chinese espionage or interference according to Dutch newspaper de Volkskrant.

NOCNSF spokesman Geert Slot said, “The importance of cybersecurity of course has grown over the years, but China has completely closed off its internet, which makes is a specific case.”

Dutch Olympians and staff members will be equipped with unused devices during their stay in China, in order to protect their personal data from potential hackers.

About 30 Dutch athletes are expected to compete in the Beijing Games.