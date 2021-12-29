HOMENEWSESPAÑOL
Wednesday December 29, 2021
Recent HeadlinesBeijing 2022OpinionPodcasts
Articles

USA and Canada cancel upcoming exhibition games due to COVID-19 concerns

The women’s ice hockey teams have played a series of exhibition games over the past two months to prepare for Beijing

Bradley Smith
By
Bradley Smith
December 29, 2021
bradley.smith@aroundtherings.com
Team U.S.A. defender Cayla Barnes and Team Canada Emma Maltais during their international hockey exhibition game on a My Why Tour stop in Maryland Heights, Missouri, U.S. December 17, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Team U.S.A. defender Cayla Barnes and Team Canada Emma Maltais during their international hockey exhibition game on a My Why Tour stop in Maryland Heights, Missouri, U.S. December 17, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The United States and Canada women’s ice hockey teams have canceled their final two exhibition games due to COVID-19 concerns.

The My Why Tour is a series of nine exhibition games between the U.S. and Canada, played across the two neighboring countries, ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

They were scheduled to play January 3 in Edmonton, Canada and January 6 in Red Deer, Canada. The December 20 game in St. Paul, Minn. was already cancelled, also due to COVID-19 concerns.

Team Canada Sarah Fillier works against the Team U.S.A. defense during their international hockey exhibition game on a My Why Tour stop in Maryland Heights, Missouri, U.S. December 17, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Team Canada Sarah Fillier works against the Team U.S.A. defense during their international hockey exhibition game on a My Why Tour stop in Maryland Heights, Missouri, U.S. December 17, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“We’re obviously disappointed as the competition against Canada is an important part of our Olympic preparation,” said Katie Million, director of the U.S. women’s national team programs.

“With our team’s departure for China less than a month away, our focus is doing the absolute best we can to make sure our players and staff are in a position to be able to participate in the Olympics.”

Team USA will now stay in Blaine, Minn. before leaving for Beijing to defend their gold medal. They finished with a 2-4 record in the six exhibition games which were played.

TOPICS

ATRHUSA HockeyCanada hockeyBeijing 2022COVID-19My Why Tour

Recent Articles

USA and Canada cancel upcoming exhibition games due to COVID-19 concerns

The women’s ice hockey teams have played a series of exhibition games over the past two months to prepare for Beijing

WINTER SPORTS WORLD: Jamaica has a bobsled team and now also an Alpine ski racer with Olympic aspirations

Benjamin Alexander has hopes of qualifying for Beijing 2022 as Jamaica’s first Olympic Alpine skier. Has been inspired by four-time Olympian and Jamaican bobsleigh pilot Dudley Stokes

The International Olympic Committee suspends the elections of the Venezuelan Olympic Committee due to the confrontation with the government of Nicolás Maduro

Around The Rings learned the January 5 election is now off. The IOC has appointed an Observer Commission and will certify the list of recognized national federations that will be able to vote.

El Comité Olímpico Internacional suspende las elecciones del Comité Olímpico Venezolano debido a la confrontación con el Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro

Around The Rings conoció que la elección del 5 de enero ahora no tiene fecha. El COI ha nombrado una Comisión de Observadores y certificará la lista de federaciones nacionales reconocidas que podrán votar.

ROC President expects Russia to host Olympics in near future

Stanislav Pozdnyakov, President of the Russian Olympic Committee, has voiced his expectations for the Russian Federation to host the Olympic Games in the near future. His country will likely have to rely on, and overcome, it’s recent record of hosting major international events.