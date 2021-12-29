USA and Canada cancel upcoming exhibition games due to COVID-19 concerns

Team U.S.A. defender Cayla Barnes and Team Canada Emma Maltais during their international hockey exhibition game on a My Why Tour stop in Maryland Heights, Missouri, U.S. December 17, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The United States and Canada women’s ice hockey teams have canceled their final two exhibition games due to COVID-19 concerns.

The My Why Tour is a series of nine exhibition games between the U.S. and Canada, played across the two neighboring countries, ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

They were scheduled to play January 3 in Edmonton, Canada and January 6 in Red Deer, Canada. The December 20 game in St. Paul, Minn. was already cancelled, also due to COVID-19 concerns.

Team Canada Sarah Fillier works against the Team U.S.A. defense during their international hockey exhibition game on a My Why Tour stop in Maryland Heights, Missouri, U.S. December 17, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“We’re obviously disappointed as the competition against Canada is an important part of our Olympic preparation,” said Katie Million, director of the U.S. women’s national team programs.

“With our team’s departure for China less than a month away, our focus is doing the absolute best we can to make sure our players and staff are in a position to be able to participate in the Olympics.”

Team USA will now stay in Blaine, Minn. before leaving for Beijing to defend their gold medal. They finished with a 2-4 record in the six exhibition games which were played.