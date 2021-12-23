Gone too soon - Brazilian Olympic diver Ian Matos passes away at age 32

Fotografía de archivo, tomada en marzo de 2010, en la que se registró al clavadista brasilero Ian Matos, durante los IX Juegos Suramericanos (Odesur 2010), en Medellín (Colombia). Matos murió este martes a los 32 años de edad víctima de una infección pulmonar, informaron fuentes deportivas. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Brazilian Olympian diver Ian Matos passed away in Rio de Janeiro at age 32 on December 21 due to a lung infection. Matos had been admitted last month at St. Benedict Memorial Hospital to initially treat a throat infection.

His family and friends had seen his condition improve recently, only to take a turn for the worse earlier this week as the infection had spread to his lungs and he succumbed to a cardiorespiratory arrest on Tuesday.

“We are profoundly saddened to have received the news of the premature death of Ian Matos,” said the Brazilian Olympic Committee. “Team Brazil acknowledges his contribution to the evolution of the discipline. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends”

Hailing from the northern Amazon city Muaná, Matos competed alongside teammate Luiz Outereio in the men’s synchronized three metre springboard at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, and won three bronze medals at the 2010 South American Games.

His potential was first seen during his performance as a junior during the 2003 Pan-American and 2004 World Championships.

In order to develop his craft he moved to Brasilia and classified for the 2010 South American Games. Matos would go on to qualify for four Pan American Games competing on the three-metre spring board in Guadalajara, Toronto, Brazil and Lima.

Matos, who came out as gay before the 2016 Olympic Games was said to be inspired by British diver Tom Daley. Daley had initially come out as bisexual in 2013 and later admitted he is gay.

The admission of Matos’ sexuality opened the door for his fellow Olympians as 45 athletes in the Brazilian delegation came out as gay or bisexual in the lead up to the Tokyo 2020 Games.

He was one of the few athletes in Brazil to openly support LGBQTIA+ rights.