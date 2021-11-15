Six Olympians to be inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame

The Australian Olympic Cycling team trains at the Anna Meares Velodrome, a potential venue for the Track Cycling event for the 2032 Olympic Games bid, in Brisbane, Australia, July 6, 2021. Picture taken July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

It was announced six Olympians, namely Anna Meares, Jana Pittman, Mark Viduka, Jamie Dwyer, Steve Moneghetti, and Tom Hoad, are primed to be inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame.

The most notable Olympian amongst the group is likely Anna Meares. She is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, five-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist, and five-time UCI World Champion in track cycling. She is also no stranger to recognition either, with the newly constructed velodrome for the 2018 Commonwealth Games bearing her name.

Jamie Dwyer is another name that should stand out to fans of Australian sport. He was the star player and hero of the Australian field hockey team that won gold at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games. He would represent Australia at four editions of the Olympic Games and added two more bronze medals to his Olympic total.

Another notable athlete, perhaps not for her results at the Olympics, but for her dual sport career is Jana Pittman. She represented the green and gold in athletics at her home Olympics in 2000, before switching sports to bobsleigh and serving as Astrid Radjenovic’s brakewomen at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. She finished her career without a medal to her name, but did represent Australia at three editions of the Olympic Games.

Commenting on the upcoming induction of all six athletes, AOC President John Coates said, “they are exemplars not only of their individual sports but also of what sport has to offer. They join an elite group in the Sport Australia Hall of Fame. It is no small thing to be in that company and they deserve their places.”

“I note that Olympians Steve Moneghetti and Tom Hoad, both great athletes in their own right, are being recognized for what they have achieved after their athletic careers, as sports administrators. They have given back in such a substantial way.”

“Anna is an Olympic champion, Flag Bearer for our Team in Rio. Jana, a world champion and the first woman to compete at both a summer and winter Olympic Games, Jamie, a four time Olympian and gold medal winning captain of our national Team and Mark Viduka, one of Australia’s football greats.

“I commend the Sport Australia Hall of Fame for recognizing the unique contribution of each of these Olympians.”

The six Olympians will be inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame along with para shooter Libby Kosmala and female cricket captain Karen Rolton. The athletes will be honoured in a television special broadcast by Australian television network, Channel Seven, on December 2, 2021.