IOC and Adecco Group announce extension of Athlete365 Career+ initiative

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and The Adecco Group, the world’s leading talent solutions company, have announced an extension to their agreement to strengthen their support for athletes through Athlete365 Career+.

The agreement was announced in a press release by the IOC. The goal of the agreement between the two organizations will help to support and assist athletes with their transition into life after sports.

“This extension of our agreement underlines our commitment to supporting athletes at every stage of their lives,” said IOC Athletes’ Commission Chair Emma Terho. “Transitioning into a new career can be a challenging moment and we’re proud of Athlete365 Career+ supporting thousands of athletes navigating this challenge.”

The IOC and The Adecco Group have a relationship dating back to 2005.

The new agreement will focus on supporting the IOC in the development, management, implementation and coordination of IOC Athlete365 Career+ through of blended offering based on three core pillars.

The first pillar will focus of athlete career transition solutions, the second on the provision of expertise and promotion, and the third will seek to strengthen the athlete employer initiative.

In the past five years, the Olympic Solidarity Athlete Career Transition program has made funding available to 58 National Olympic Committees to organize athlete workshops. These have been delivered in six languages to over a thousand participants around the world. Over 13,000 athletes have attended a workshop since 2007.





IOC Athlete’s Commission Vice-Chair and Chair of the Athlete365 Career+ Steering Committee Seung-min Ryu said, “Transitioning to a new career after sport brings challenges, but it doesn’t have to promote fear if you’re prepared. We strive to be a leader in the career transition for athletes throughout their lifelong journey.”