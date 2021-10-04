ATP opens investigation into allegations of abuse made against Olympic champion Alexander Zverev

Sep 10, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Alexander Zverev of Germany walks onto the court prior to his match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia (not pictured) on day twelve of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

World number four and Olympic champion Alexander Zverev is under investigation by the ATP for domestic abuse.

The announcement by the ATP coincided with the confirmation that an Independent Safeguarding Report commissioned by the organization had been finalized and received. The report aimed to improve the safeguarding structure of the ATP through wide-ranging recommendations.

ATP CEO, Massimo Calvelli, said, “As an organisation we recognise the need to be doing more to ensure everyone involved in professional tennis feels safe and protected. The recommendations of the Safeguarding Report will help us approach this in a robust way. We are committed to making meaningful steps forward and know this won’t be an overnight process.”

The ATP also stated that it will “evaluate the recommendations to identify immediate next steps and develop a longer-term safeguarding strategy relating to all matters of abuse, including domestic violence.”

The highlighting of domestic violence in the statement is of note due to the series of allegations made against Zverev, who won Olympic gold in Tokyo.

Zverev’s former girlfriend, Olga Sharypova, alleged that he had committed multiple acts of domestic violence against her at various tournaments while they were dating.

The 24-year-old German has denied all the allegations made against him and has taken legal action against Slate, which published its investigation into the charges in August. The ATP has been mostly silent about the issue until now.

Today, the ATP confirmed “an internal investigation into allegations concerning Alexander Zverev at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Shanghai in 2019 is currently underway. The ATP fully condemns any form of violence or abuse and will investigate such allegations related to conduct at an ATP member tournament.”

Calvelli stated, “The allegations raised against Alexander Zverev are serious and we have a responsibility to address them. We hope our investigation will allow us to establish the facts and determine appropriate follow-up action.”

“We understand Zverev welcomes our investigation and acknowledge that he has denied all allegations. We will also be monitoring any further legal developments following the preliminary injunction obtained by Zverev in the German Courts.”

It remains unclear if Zverev could face disciplinary action from the ATP should the investigation find that he committed acts of domestic violence. There has been no timeline given for the investigation.