U.S. Congress commemorates 25th anniversary of Atlanta 1996 Olympics and Paralympics

Republicans and Democrats in the United States Congress seldom agree on much, but there is support from both sides of the aisle for a resolution honoring the 25th anniversary of the Atlanta 1996 Olympics and Paralympics.

Congresswoman Nikema Williams, who represents the Georgia district that includes Atlanta, introduced the bipartisan resolution. Her district was home to 11 Olympic venues and 12 Paralympic venues for the 1996 Games. Five other House members whose districts hosted events during the Games cosponsored the legislation. Three of them - Reps. Sanford Bishop, Hank Johnson and David Scott, are from Georgia. Terri Sewell is from Alabama and Maria Elvira Salazar from Florida.

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia handles the introduction of the companion legislation in the Senate.

The resolution reads: “…the House of Representatives recognizes the contributions that were made by the Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games, the hundreds of Team USA athletes and the thousands of international athletes who competed in the Olympic Summer and Paralympic Games, and the people, companies, and communities who made the events possible; recognizes that the Atlanta 1996 Olympics left a lasting legacy with many of the venues still serving the community; and commemorates the 25th anniversary of the 1996 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia.”

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee endorsed the resolution and offered its “sincerest congratulations to all involved” in the 1996 Games.

USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland, in a statement, also said “This year, the 25th anniversary of the 1996 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, is a time for celebration and appreciation to the great city of Atlanta and its host committee for their contributions to the Olympic and Paralympic movement.

“And while Team USA saw incredible success on the podium from its largest delegation to date, the true legacy of these Games can still be felt today through the lasting impact and transformation of the city’s infrastructure and through its incredible commitment to the Paralympic Games where they secured the movement its first-ever national television broadcast and facilitation of worldwide corporate sponsorships.”

The 1996 Olympics ran from July 19 to August 4. The Paralympics followed from August 16 to August 25.

