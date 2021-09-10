Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah found guilty in a highly-politicized case pending of appeal

Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah arrives at a Geneva's courthouse ahead of the verdict for a trial for forgery in connection with arbitration, in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

GENEVA – Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, a prominent figure in the international sports field and a key member of the ruling family of Kuwait was found guilty by a Swiss criminal court on Friday in a highly-politicized case of forgery, still pending appeal.

The sheikh had previously denied all the charges regarding the use of a “bogus” Kuwaiti coup plot to gain advantages over political rivals.

The impact of this high-level political dispute is yet to be seen, since many instances are yet to be resolved and the final decision is still open. The future of his country government was at the center of the dispute, according to political analysts.

Sources close to Sheikh Ahmad said he would continue working closely with the Swiss justice system to clear his name and prove his innocence.

“Following today’s guilty verdict by the Court of Geneva in the trial of Sheikh Ahmad al Fahad Al-Sabah for alleged forgery, Sheikh Ahmad has announced that he will appeal the decision to the Court of Appeal of Geneva,” his office said in a press statement.

In the meantime, Sheikh Ahmad has decided to temporarily step aside as President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). In November 2018 he had also temporarily stepped aside as an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and president of the Association of National Olympic Committees.

Sheikh Ahmad, a government minister in his country, was secretary general of the OPEC, the body of oil-producing nations, in 2005.

IMMEDIATE APPEAL

In a press statement released by OCA to its members, the Sheikh Ahmad said: “Following today’s verdict by the Court of Geneva in my trial for alleged forgery, I will be immediately appealing the decision to the Court of Appeal of Geneva.”

“I have always maintained, to you and the wider Olympic Movement, my innocence in these charges. I am determined to clear my name in the Court of Appeal of Geneva, and I am totally confident of success.”

“In the meantime, I have decided to temporarily step aside as President of the OCA with immediate effect until I have successfully appealed today’s verdict.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your loyalty, friendship, and support over the years. Together we have achieved so much. However, this is not the end of the journey, this is merely a pause along the way, and I look forward to keeping in touch with you all.”

President OCA Letter

The Sheikh’s office has also released a statement, in similar terms:

Both statements reveal that further judicial battles will mark the process in the following years, until a final verdict is issued.