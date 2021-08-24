Celebration amid concern as Tokyo 2020 Paralympics open in nearly empty stadium

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 24, 2021. The cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

The Japanese flag was raised and the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics began at Japan’s National Stadium, defying the odds amid the immense challenges of a pandemic as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the Japanese capital.

‘We Have Wings’ was the concept of the three-hour opening ceremony, held without fans. The opening performance showcased the building of the Para-Airport and a taking flight narrative.

The Paralympic Flame burns brightly, simultaneously lit by three Japanese para-athletes, the cauldron resembling one of Japan’s famed cherry blossoms.

Excited and enthusiastic para-athletes from 162 delegations participated in the ‘Parade of Nations’, led by the Refugee Paralympic Team and including five countries making their Games debut. Following the Refugee Team was Iceland and then Ireland, in accordance with the Japanese alphabet. Although Afghanistan’s two athletes will not compete in Tokyo, the country’s flag was entered into the stadium.

Approximately 4,400 para-athletes, including 255 representing host Japan, will compete across 22 sports over the next 12 days of the Paralympics. Upon concluding their entrance and ring around the stadium, the para-athletes sat in socially distanced positions on the venue floor.

The 162 delegations participating at Tokyo 2020 exceeds Rio 2016 by three (159), a remarkable achievement considering the enormous global health challenges of the last 18 months.

Andrew Parsons, president of the IPC since September 2017 and an IOC member, has called these postponed Paralympic Games the “most important Paralympics” in history.

Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto was the first to address the athletes at Tokyo Olympic Stadium, followed by Parsons as IOC president Thomas Bach was seen watching the festivities.

“I cannot believe we are finally here,” Parsons said. “Many doubted this day would happen. Many thought it was impossible.”

With the ‘WeThe15’ logo emblazoned on the stadium floor, Parsons spoke of the power and potential of the new movement, launched on Aug. 19, which refers to the 15 percent (1.2 billion people) of the world’s population that have disabilities.

Parsons said the Paralympic movement wants inclusion to be a worldwide focus moving forward. The Brazilian IPC president said a person’s difference should always be seen as a strength and not a weakness.

“Now is your moment to show to the world your skill, your strength, your determination,” Parson said, displaying his passion. “You are the best of humanity and the only ones who can decide who and what you are.

“Your performances could change the fortunes of your lives, but most importantly, they will change the lives of 1.2 billion forever,” he said.

The WeThe15 campaign, a joint campaign between the IPC and International Disability Alliance, aims to break down barriers, striving to end discrimination towards these persons while serving as a global movement advocating for disability visibility, accessibility and inclusion.

After the International Paralympic flag was brought into the stadium to be raised alongside the flag of Japan, Japanese Emperor Naruhito officially opened the 16th Summer Paralympic Games.

These Paralympics have been referred as a celebration of humanity and an event that would provide a major moment of national celebration of disability sports in Japan, however, the mood has been dampened as the Games proceed with COVID-19 cases continuing to escalate in Tokyo and other parts of Japan.

Competition begins on Wednesday in eight sports, with medals to be awarded in track cycling, swimming and wheelchair fencing.

