Australian star Kerevi lauds Olympic rugby sevens experience: “I’m still pinching myself that I’m here at an Olympic Games.”

Australian star Samu Kerevi was one of the highest profile names in the men’s rugby tournament at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and while his team missed out on the medal podium, the long-time Wallabies star lauded his Olympic sevens experience.

The decorated Fiji-born center, 27, is a star in 15-a-side rugby and has played 33 test matches for Australia including a prominent role for his country at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Kerevi scored a lucrative deal following the World Cup to play for Japanese Top League outfit Suntory Sungoliath and helped the star-studded side from Fuchu to the Top League Final in May where they narrowly lost out to Panasonic Wild Knights.

Australia finished seventh on the last day of the men’s rugby competition on Wednesday in Chofu after winning their seventh-eighth place match with Canada 26-7.

“I’ve enjoyed this experience so much,” Kerevi told Around The Rings.

“Especially physically, after a hamstring injury, it was tough out there, but these boys got me through it. They gave me confidence about my fitness and the way I play the game and said to carry the ball and just to do what I do.”

The 108 kg (238 lb) outside back was quick to pay tribute to his teammates for their support and for helping his transition from 15-a-side to playing in the Olympics sevens event.

“Those boys are the reason why I’ve made it this far, the support staff, and I just thank god that I got this far.”

Kerevi said that it was disappointing that fans could not be in attendance but he kept his focus on going out there and performing for Australia to the best of his ability.

“Obviously we’d love fans here but I just want to perform, it doesn’t matter to me if there’s nobody in the crowd or if there’s thousands, you want to perform at these stages and I’m still pinching myself that I’m here at an Olympic Games.

“I’ve been thinking of this since Fiji won it in Rio, I just wanted to be part of something special for Australia and five years later I can’t believe I’m here so I’m really grateful.”

Kerevi played in this stadium at the Rugby World Cup in a defeat to Wales and never expected to be back in the same stadium as an Olympian.

“I never thought when I played in this stadium at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, that two years later I’d be back here for an Olympics. You always wanted to play at the highest level, and after playing in this stadium against Wales, a defeat which left a bad taste, it’s great to be back here and to end our campaign with a win.”

As for his future, Kerevi, will return to Australia after the Olympics but put his name in the hat for a spot at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games which will also include a rugby sevens competition.

“I’m going to enjoy this time with the boys, I’m not thinking too far ahead, the only thing on my mind is the quarantine I’ll have to do when I go back to Australia which is going to be tough.

“I know the Commonwealth Games is around the corner so I’ll keep training hard and we’ll see what happens.”

Kerevi will return to Japan later this year with his club side Suntory set to be part of the new, professional domestic league, called Japan Rugby League One, which will launch in January 2022.

“I’ll be back in Japan in October, I’ve been blessed with Suntory, they’ve given me a lot of time off to spend time with the family. I was going to stay here after this but they told me to go home and that’s the type of culture they have, family is very important to them, so I’m going to spend time with my little nieces and go watch their games.”

