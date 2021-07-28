Youth Olympics winner Moneta inspires a nation and his team to a historic Olympic rugby bronze

Argentina's Marcos Moneta (L) is tackled by Britain's Ethan Waddleton in the men's bronze medal rugby sevens match between Britain and Argentina during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on July 28, 2021. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)

Argentina’s Marcos Moneta leads his rugby-loving country to their first Olympic medal in the sevens version of the game with a star-making display on the world stage as he finished the top try scorer in Tokyo.

Moneta, 21, was part of Argentina’s gold medal-winning sevens team at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in his home city of Buenos Aires.

The Pumas speedster, who was born in 2000, scored six tries in his country’s successful Tokyo 2020 campaign including a sparkling effort against Great Britain in the bronze medal match which they won 17-12 to spark wild scenes amongst the jubilant Argentina delegation.

Moneta spoke to Around The Rings following the awarding ceremony and said what this historic result will mean for the sport in his homeland.

Moneta poses with his Olympic bronze medal (ATR)

“After football I think rugby is our top sport in Argentina, it’s a passionate sport, we have a professional rugby league, we have lots of children playing the game now.

“This bronze medal is for all the children who are playing the game in Argentina and all the fans who love rugby around the world.”

Argentina’s star man said it was team spirit which spurred the Pumas on to beat Great Britain to win bronze.

“I think the key to our victory was the team, our mentality, our spirit. The team was so united, we showed what we can achieve when we can play together.

“Our country is very passionate, we love rugby, football, tennis and many sports. It’s a pleasure to represent Argentina, when we put this jersey on we know we are representing our family, our friends, our clubs, our people and it’s the highest honor.

“Everyone got up at 5.30am to watch our medal match, I think our fans and our country will be euphoric and they won’t sleep for a while.”

Moneta also spoke about how difficult it was to prepare during the pandemic to play against the sport’s leading sevens nations.

“Preparation for the tournament was difficult, at times we could only train at our homes and we were doing sessions together on Zoom and Skype.

“Luckily we could play some tournaments before the Games like the Madrid sevens. Our minds were focused on the Olympics, that was our main objective to get onto the podium.”

KEEP READING