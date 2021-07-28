Fiji’s men brush aside New Zealand to retain Olympic rugby sevens crown

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Rugby Sevens - Men - Gold medal match - New Zealand v Fiji - Tokyo Stadium - Tokyo, Japan - July 28, 2021. Fiji players celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Fiji won gold in rugby’s men’s sevens tournament on Wednesday at the Tokyo stadium after beating New Zealand 27-12 to repeat their Rio 2016 success.

Fiji went undefeated in Tokyo as New Zealand once again missed a chance to win the one major sevens title that has eluded them.

Rio 2016 gold medallists Fiji knocked New Zealand out in the quarters five years ago in Brazil and outplayed the Kiwi’s in Chofu to open the island’s medal account at Tokyo 2020.

Meli Derenalagi got the favourites off to a perfect start after just 60 seconds as he touched down in the corner after New Zealand were scrambling to contain Fiji from the outset.

Sireli Maqala added a second try following a review by the television match official (TMO) to check the grounding before New Zealand rallied and co-captain Scott Curry got them off the mark in the final.

Curry beat three players as he raced over in the corner just as Fiji looked like they were building an unassailable lead.

Fiji replied immediately through Jiuta Wainiqolo who had it all to do when he picked up the ball on the right wing but duly obliged as he beat two defenders on the outside for a well-taken score.

New Zealand reduced the deficit to seven points after Sione Molia brushed off two Fiji players to power over the line as the defending champions led 19-12 at the break.

Fiji dominated the second half with flair and brilliance in equal measure and incredible retention of the ball as they ran in the only score of the second half.

After some crunching tackles to win the ball back in their own half, influential captain Jerry Tuwai found Asaeli Tuivuaka, whose uncle Setefano Cakau captained Fiji in rugby sevens, in space on the right blank and he touched down to seal a fine win for kings of the sevens game.

A penalty from Waisea Nacuqu completed the scoring as Fiji ran out 27-12 winners.

Fiji try scorer Sireli Maqala said: “I am very proud. It means a lot to me and the boys, and for all the people back home who have been going through the pandemic.

“It is a really big thing for all of us in Fiji.

“My inspiration are my family. They know what I have been through with injuries in training and I want to thank everyone back home.”

Argentina defeated Great Britain 17-12 to win bronze.

Rio 2016 silver medallists Great Britain, who knocked Argentina out in the quarter-finals in Brazil after extra time, took the lead through Ben Harris who scored his fourth try of the tournament.

Lautaro Bazan Velez levelled the score for Argentina before the Pumas took the lead for the first time when wing wizard Marcos Moneta showed off his fancy footwork for his sixth try at Tokyo 2020.

Great Britain’s Ollie Lindsay-Hague went over for Great Britain before Ignacio Mendy scored his fourth try of the tournament to steer his nation onto an Olympic rugby medal podium for the first time.

