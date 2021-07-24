Tokyo 2020 organizers making changes as tropical storm Nepartak approaches Japan

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Rowing - Women's Four - Heats - Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan - July 24, 2021. Annabelle McIntyre of Australia, Jessica Morrison of Australia, Rosemary Popa of Australia and Lucy Stephan of Australia in action REUTERS/Leah Millis

For Tokyo 2020, the old adage “when it rains, it pours” could literally be coming true this week.

The Games, delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, finally began in earnest on Saturday amid strict protocols and almost no spectators.

But already there has been a change in the sports schedule as forecasters keep an eye on Tropical Storm Nepartak.

Nepartak is expected to move northward over the weekend and may become a threat to Tokyo late Monday or Tuesday local time. Accuweather reports the system is expected to remain a tropical storm but that it’s too early to tell what its exact track and intensity will be.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the storm could bring “hazardous phenomena such as heavy rain, strong winds and high waves”.

Nepartak could be carrying maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (64 kmh) when it reaches Japan.

The rowing events scheduled for Monday have already been moved to Sunday due to the chance of bad weather. It’s likely more outdoor events will have to follow suit.

Changes in an Olympic sports schedule due to weather are “standard” across both Summer and Winter Games, says Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi.

He added that having the expertise of the Japan Meteorological Agency available is “a very big plus” and that being able to make decisions days in advance makes for a more “comfortable” situation for all involved in the particular events.