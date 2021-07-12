WISE 2015 unveils awards' night programme on May 6

We are happy to unveil the programme of the "Wednesday WISE Fever, presented by ASMS" awards night that will be organised on May 6, straight after the last conference of WISE Forum. Awards in different categories for outstanding work in sports will be presented under the eye of Colin Jackson, WISE Ambassador.

WEDNESDAY WISE FEVER PRESENTED BY ASMS – MAY 6, 2015

EVENING PROGRAMME

18:00-18:30 - Opening remarks by Randall Ferguson, Master of Ceremony & Colin Jackson, WISE Ambassador

18:30-19:30 - Awards to be presented in the following categories:

SPORTBUSINESS RANKING

A record number of courses have entered this year's SportBusiness Postgraduate Sport Course Rankings Awards and the winning courses will be announced with the occasion of WISE 2015.

Last year, International Centre of Sport Studies (CIES) won best overall course for their FIFA Master programme. So our Media Partner SportBusiness will reveal this year again whether CIES has retained the title as well as present two other awards - Professors’ Choice and Graduates’ Choice - a pair of prestigious accolades voted for by peers within the industry. Shortlists for each award will be announced in the coming days.

All participants in the Rankings and all SportBusiness International subscribers are invited to attend the awards evening which is part of the WISE conference programme (please see below for special rates).

Awards presented by Media Partner SportBusiness :

• Award for Best Postgraduate Sport Course

• Award for Professor’s Choice

• Award for Graduates’ Choice

ASMS AWARD

• Award for Best Sport Manager, Presented by Swiss Association for Sports Managers (ASMS)

The ASMS, proud Presenting Partner of the "Wednesday WISE Fever", is a non-profit association with headquarters in Lausanne, the Olympic capital. Over the years, the ASMS has acquired many new members and skills while continuing to pursue its statutory objectives, specifically:

• To promote and develop sport in accordance with the Olympic Charter and within the spirit of UNESCO’s International Charter of Physical Education and Sport;

• To support and promote its members and their activities;

• To keep its members informed about training programs, scientific research and the sports market; and in particular the job opportunities emerging as a result;

• To represent its members in front of international and Swiss sports authorities in both the public and private sectors;

• To organize conferences and training seminars on sports management;

• To cooperate with other bodies pursuing the same objectives.

WISE & PARTNERS AWARDS

• Award for Best Sports Marketing Graduate, Presented by SAWI

• Award for Best Sports Leader of Tomorrow, Presented by Sports Consulting Challenge

• The WISE Award

INFORMATION

Date & Time : Wednesday, May 6, 2015 at 18:00

Location : Expo Beaulieu Lausanne, Lausanne Room

Event reserved for WISE Family (Partners, Exhibitors, Participants). The WISE 2015 participant pass will be asked at the entrance.

TO REGISTER

There are special discount codes for SportBusiness subscribers and ASMS members : please write to media@wiselausanne.com to learn more about these special offers.

Online registration for WISE 2015, networking lunches and ISSUL seminar is open here : www.wiselausanne.com/register

The full Forum, dedicated workshops and networking sessions’ programme can be found here : Programme

NETWORKING LUNCHES

On each day, participants will have the opportunity of taking part to a selected "WISE Networking Lunch". This will allow extended contact opportunities for and with leaders of the sports industry through dedicated networking seated lunches as the WISE Forum speakers of the day will also be invited.

EDUCATION SEMINAR IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ISSUL

It is also possible to register for an exclusive education seminar, organised in conjunction with ISSUL (Institute of Sports Sciences of the University of Lausanne):

Seminar for Leaders of Sports Organisations.

For more information : Seminar

For more information, contact:

media@wiselausanne.com

